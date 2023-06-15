Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 231,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $295,061,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.