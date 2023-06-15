Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.