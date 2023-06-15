Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

