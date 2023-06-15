Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

