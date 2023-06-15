AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Holdings Lifted by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

