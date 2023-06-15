Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

