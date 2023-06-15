Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

