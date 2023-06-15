Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.