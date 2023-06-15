American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Georgetown University

Georgetown University raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.5% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

AMT opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.