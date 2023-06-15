Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.