Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TRX Gold (TRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE: TRX) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2023 – TRX Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2023 – TRX Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/24/2023 – TRX Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/17/2023 – TRX Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.10 price target on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. TRX Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

