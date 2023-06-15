Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,884,800 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,237,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,779,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

