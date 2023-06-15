Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,100,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,137,284 shares in the company, valued at $211,419,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 695,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.