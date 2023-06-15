Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 262,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $7,147,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $23,047,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

