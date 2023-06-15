Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.