Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88,312 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $458,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.