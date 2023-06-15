Ariel Emanuel Sells 154,495 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after purchasing an additional 527,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.