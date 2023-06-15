Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 10,708 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESTC stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

