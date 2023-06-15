Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 10,708 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elastic Price Performance
ESTC stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.