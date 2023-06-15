ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY opened at $444.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.74. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $761.74 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $2.2659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.20.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

