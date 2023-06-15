Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $335.59

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.59 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.00). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.05), with a volume of 86,976 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATYM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.88. The company has a market cap of £454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.