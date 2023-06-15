Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Holdings Increased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,611 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

ACAB stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

