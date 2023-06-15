Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Azenta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.