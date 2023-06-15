Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 9868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.13).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £846.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4,250.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

Insider Activity at Baltic Classifieds Group

In related news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88), for a total value of £450,000 ($563,063.06). 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

