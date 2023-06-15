Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74.

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

Five9 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

