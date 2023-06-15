Bart Volkmer Sells 10,113 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $262,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 121.6% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 161,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.