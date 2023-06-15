Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 9.8% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.