Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Invests $200,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

