Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Invests $256,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.71 and a 200 day moving average of $272.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $339.04.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

