Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.3% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

