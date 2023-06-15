Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $857,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

