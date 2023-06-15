Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.5% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,738,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 390,398 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,766,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

