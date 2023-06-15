Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,757 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 11.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

