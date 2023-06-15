Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Apple makes up 0.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

