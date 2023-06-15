Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.75 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
