Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 83,473 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 83,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,508,357.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,519.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

