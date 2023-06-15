Blake D. Moret Sells 4,855 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $317.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

