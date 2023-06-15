Blake D. Moret Sells 4,855 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $317.67.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.