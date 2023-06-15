Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 941,485 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 26.2% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

