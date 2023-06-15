B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.41

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 550.41 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 547.20 ($6.85), with a volume of 112645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546.40 ($6.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 545 ($6.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.07) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.96).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.08. The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

