Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

