Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

