Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Trimmed by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $126.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

