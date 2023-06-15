Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Position Increased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,973 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

