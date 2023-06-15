Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,026 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

