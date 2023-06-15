Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.77

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 83390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,652,000 after acquiring an additional 419,915 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 487,885 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

