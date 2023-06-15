Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,093,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,498,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITE stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.