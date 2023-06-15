Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
