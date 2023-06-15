Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

