CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.00

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 220862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CX. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 108.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

