Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 21,950 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $7,257,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

