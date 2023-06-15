Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,536,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 751,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

