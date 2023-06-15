Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,625 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

